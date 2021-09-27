OTTUMWA — It’s time for the fall cleanup at the Ottumwa, Calvary and Ottumwa Jewish Cemeteries.
The bi-annual cleaning gets under way Friday. Families that wish to keep any tributes or memorial decorations need to remove those items prior to the cleanup. Shepherd’s crooks can remain, but arrangements on them need to be removed. After Friday, cemetery personnel will remove all floral tributes, decorations and wreaths that remain. Fall and winter decorations can be placed after Nov. 1.
The cemeteries are cleaned twice a year, with the other cleanup being held in the spring. For more information on the cleanup or requirements for memorial decorations, call 641-683-0687.