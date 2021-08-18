DES MOINES — Nearly 90 farm families received recognition at the Iowa State Fair for environment stewardship. Recipients honored at this year’s fair included recipients from 2020 and 2021, and several southeast Iowans were part of the ceremony.
Southeast Iowa recipients include Murray and Connie Beinhart, Wapello County; Earl B., Tanya and Jeromy Greiner, Keokuk County; Eric and Susan J Knapp and Sons, Davis County; Rodger and Karen Krogmeier, Jefferson County; Jerry and Georgia Rice, David and Julie Rice, Keokuk County; Adam, Lindsay, Clara, Culee and Canon Smith, Davis County; and Vander Wilt Farm, Arvin and Carolyn Vander Wilt, Mahaska County.
At the ceremony, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney and Department of Natural Resources Directory Kaylo Lyon presented the recognition to the group, who were selected for their voluntary actions to improve and protect the environment and the state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities.
These families, according to the state representatives, use scientifically proved practices such as cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers that support the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. They recognized the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their fields to residents downstream, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.
More than 650 Iowa farm families have been recognized with the award since its inception in 2012 and have been chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups.