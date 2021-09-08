FAIRFIELD — Firs Resources, Corp., in Fairfield has moved to a new location in an effort to improve its efficiency and facilities.
The new location is 101 N. 16th St. and will provide the agency and clients with a variety of benefits. The location is more ideally located for providing services at the organizations Dayhab program, a press release from the organization states.
First Resources has also expanded programming and is providing Integrated Health Home Services, a care coordination service that partners with individuals served, their family and their support team to provide a wraparound service to bring the providers, resources, service and support together to help achieve wellness and independence. The new facility will also cover these services for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren counties.
For more information on the organization or relocation, visit firstresources.us.