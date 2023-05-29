FLORIS — The second annual Floris ATU/UTV Fun Run will be held Friday and Saturday.
The event is hosted by the Southern Iowa Trail Riders Association, and will bring ATV and UTV riders from across the area into the community.
The event kicks off Friday from 6-10 p.m., with a freewill dinner and proceeds going toward the Wapello County Fair Board. There also will be prizes and a driver's meeting. The ride begins at 8 p.m., with a lighted parade upon return. There will be live entertainment from 9-11 p.m., hosted by American Gothic Days.
The Fun Run continues Saturday at 10 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m. A freewill breakfast will be offered, with donations going to the Floris Flag Committee. The ride begins at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a food and ice cream truck along the route. The ride ends at 5 p.m., when there will be prizes given away and a meal provided by the Floris Fire Department.
Registration for the Friday event begins at 6 p.m. and costs $15 per machine. On Saturday, the cost is $25 per machine as registration runs between 8-10 a.m.
Free parking is available, and camping is $20 per night, though limited hookups are available.
For more information, contact Michael Harward at (641) 208-3244, or follow the Floris Fun Run Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.