KEOSAUQUA — The Villages of Van Buren will be holding the 23rd annual Fly Van Buren! event Saturday.
The Fly-In breakfast will be held at the Keosauqua Municipal Airport from 7-10 a.m., as the Keosauqua Lions Club will be serving an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast rain or shine for $8. Children 5-10 years of age are $4.00. All pilots are invited to Fly-In for a free breakfast!
The Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter will be on display. The Indian Hills Community College aviation department will be on site with information about pursuing an exciting career in aviation. There will be door-prize drawings for two airplane rides (to be scheduled at a later date).
All children under 12 will receive a coupon for a free small ice cream cone from Misty’s Malt Shop in Keosauqua. There is no fee to attend the Fly-In. Though breakfast will be served rain or shine, all other activities dependent on weather.
For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren at (800) 868-7822, (319) 293-7111, or visit the website at www.villagesofvanburen.com
