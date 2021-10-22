OTTUMWA — In a partnership with local dentists, Bridge City Dental is hosting a free dental care day Oct. 29.
A wide range of dental services will be provided by Drs. Sami Hopkins, Cynthia Phillips and Molly Mullen. The doctors and their team will provide services for all ages, including cleanings, X-rays, fillings and, in some cases, more extensive dental care depending on each patients primary need.
The event is for those in need of dental care who cannot afford it on their own. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2427 Northgate St. in Ottumwa. Those interested in care are required to make an appointment by filling out a prescreening form, available at the dental office. A limited number of spots are available and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinic is part of the Iowa Dental Foundations Iowa Mission of Mercy.