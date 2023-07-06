DUBUQUE — Challenge to Change, Inc., a wellness education company, has partnered with the County Rural Offices of Social Services to offer free Youth Yoga Teacher Training scholarships to 10 educators.
Educators must live or work in the following Iowa counties: Monroe, Marion, Clarke, Lucas, Ringgold, Wayne or Decatur.
This free scholarship allows educators to take Challenge to Change’s online, self-paced Youth Yoga Teacher Training. Optional live, online group cohort meetings will be led by continuing education director Jenna Bell, a former elementary educator. Educators who complete this training will have the opportunity to become a certified youth yoga teacher and help bring preventative mental health skills to students and the wider community.
Educators who complete the 95-hour Youth Yoga Teacher Training qualify for three educator relicensure and graduate credits. There is a fee for re-licensure and can be paid through the AEA, but re-licensure is not a requirement.
There are currently seven scholarships available. Spots will fill on a first come, first serve basis. To learn more and apply for a scholarship, visit challengetochangeinc.com/cross-95-training.
CROSS has also funded Challenge to Change’s signature Yoga in the Schools online program in several preschool, elementary and middle schools in Clarke, Decatur and Ringgold counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.