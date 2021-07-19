OTTUMWA — The nominations period for the Wapello County Farm Service Agency Committee is open.
Farmers and ranchers can nominate candidates Local Administrative Area 2, which includes Richland, Highland, Competing and Pleasant townships. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in the area up for election this year many be nominated for candidacy.
The nomination period closes Aug. 2. To be considered, a producer must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information on FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Election ballots will then be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1.