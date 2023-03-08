OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library is again partnering with the United Way of Wapello County to provide gardening opportunities. Right now at the library the UWWC has put together seed packs that the public can have to start their gardens indoors.
“We are so happy to be able to provide seeds in addition to the informational books on gardening and the garden tools to get our community ready for planting their gardens,” library director Sonja Ferrell said.
In addition to the seeds and garden tools available for checkout, there is information on the community gardens sponsored by the UWWC and other gardening hints and advice.
For more information, contact the library at (641) 682-7563.
