The Garrett Memorial Library in Moulton will be holding an interactive program called "Ghost Towns of Appanoose County" Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Moulton Crossline Center, located at 108 S. Main St.
Dave Baker from The 29th State will be presenting the program, which will focus on history of Moulton, as well as its predecessor Elizabethtown.
After that, the program will turn its attention to the ghost towns of Albany, Kemigala, Dean, Hilltown and others. There will be a discussion on the impact those communities had on the present, and how they can build better communities in the future.
There will be a freewill donation supper provided by the Moulton Historical Society. The meal will begin at 5:30 p.m.
