Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress will be performing a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m Tuesday, June 6 at 1412 Sherwood Dr. in Ottumwa for the construction of two apartment complexes, which will add 30 housing units in the City of Ottumwa. The development is being led by Asbury Heights, LLC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you