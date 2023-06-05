Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress will be performing a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m Tuesday, June 6 at 1412 Sherwood Dr. in Ottumwa for the construction of two apartment complexes, which will add 30 housing units in the City of Ottumwa. The development is being led by Asbury Heights, LLC.
GOPIP to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new apartment complexes
