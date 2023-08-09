AMES — Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and Pathfinders RC&D, is hosting a grazing field day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Calvin Van Genderen’s farm and reclaimed abandoned mine land near Eddyville.
The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal.
Facing challenges with his herd’s health and calving, Wapello County cattle farmer Calvin Van Genderen determined it was tied to the coal mining residual in the water pools of his pasture areas. Working with the IDALS Abandoned Mine Land Program and gaining access to a rural water system improved overall herd health and grazing potential for the area. A newly reclaimed mine seeded this spring will be featured during the field portion of this grazing field day.
Additional speakers include Chris Clark, ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist, sharing best management practices for rotational grazing on fragile lands and managing systems for dry conditions; Vince Sitzmann, IDALS mines and minerals bureau chief, discussing the AML program and history of the sites; and Kevin Andersen, Iowa DNR private lands biologist, highlighting how these AML program sites can benefit pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Iowa’s historic position as a coal-producing state has led the IDALS AML Program that is working to reclaim some 12,000 acres across 300 abandoned surface coal mine sites in Iowa. The hundreds of currently abandoned mines include hazardous features that continue to impact the environment. By employing mass grading, neutralization and installation of conservation practices, the program is returning these sites to working lands.
The field day will be at Van Genderen’s farm, located at 19572 165th St. in Eddyville. The event is free and open to farmers and landowners, though reservations are required to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu. Attendees will be entered in a drawing that evening for ISU Prairie Strips honey.
Iowa Learning Farms field days and workshops are supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. For more information about Iowa Learning Farms, visit iowalearningfarms.org.
