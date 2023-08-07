OTTUMWA — South Green Street from Main Street to the BNSF railroad tracks will be closed for the Green Street sewer separation project, which is expected to last until late fall, weather permitting.
This project will include full-depth, full-width PCC pavement, new storm sewer, new water main, and sanitary sewer improvements. The closure will affect through traffic on River Drive, Commercial Street, Rushing Way, and Mill Street. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to use caution when navigating near the construction zone.
Commercial Street parking lot will remain open during the project and access to the Jefferson Street parking lot can be obtained from College Street. Please be courteous to other motorists as well as the adjacent business owners when utilizing the alleys.
