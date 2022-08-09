OTTUMWA — The Bible Baptist Church Ladies’ Missionary Group has delivered 20 Bibles to the Wapello County jail in Ottumwa for the use of inmates.
The Ladies’ Group will now begin sending Bibles to area jails for inmates. Soon the group will begin delivering Bibles to the Jefferson County jail.
Those wishing to help in any way toward the group’s mission ”To Spread the Word!” call Bible Baptist Church at 641-682-9609 or 641-777-1426.
