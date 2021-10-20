OTTUMWA — Standing Hampton performs a Halloween Bash at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bridge View Center. Costumes are encouraged for the party but not necessery.
It’s open to those 21 and over with a $10 cover charge. Attendees can reserve a table for a minimum of six people now, with payment in advance, by calling 641-684-7000. Seating is limited, so those interested are encouraged to make reservations early.
Standing Hampton performs musical nuggets from the 1970s, 1980s and beyond. The Des Moines-based group has been performing for 20 years with more than 1,000 performances.