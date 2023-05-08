OTTUMWA — Heartland Humane Society will hold their annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12 First Presbyterian Church 4 in Ottumwa. This year, they are including a donation drive for dog and cat food. The shelter is in dire need of food. The plants will be from Ostranders, and there will be a variety of flowers and vegetables for sale.

