Amber Heckart of Ottumwa High School was named Outstanding Specialist of the Year by low Jobs for America's Graduates (DJAG) during the organization's summer learning summit June 27 in Des Moines.
Heckart, who was hand-selected for the award out of 150 JAG specialists statewide, was selected not only because of her ability to improve student success inside the classroom, but because of the opportunities she creates for students outside of the classroom.
Heckart leverages her involvement with the local Kiwanis chapter and South Central lowa Workforce Board to create unique learning and civic experiences for students that help them discover their passions and shape their future.
Recently, Heckart held a fundraiser to help send a local Ottumwa student to Washington, D.C. to participate in the Youth System Building Academy, and this year, created a "prom boutique" as a way to provide affordable items to iJAG students for the special occasion.
