OTTUMWA — Five businesses from Main Street Iowa communities across the state competed in the final round of the Open 4 Business contest, including an Ottumwa business.
All five businesses received awards presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and Iowa Finance Authority.
“Let me tell you how tough this was – everyone is going home a winner,” Durham said. “The ideas pitched by these small business owners reflect the creativity, community spirit, and strength of Main Streets and downtowns across Iowa.”
Among the impressive lineup of participants, Erin Naylor from Heron Kross in Ottumwa emerged as a standout contestant, securing the third-place position with her paper conservation and vintage gallery business.
“Heron Kross will be able to offer a wider range of conservation treatments with the new equipment purchased from the grant funds,” she said.
"We are thrilled to recognize Heron Kross for her outstanding performance in this year's Open 4 Business Pitch Contest," said Fred Zesiger, director of Main Street Ottumwa. "Erin's business is so unique and has the potential to draw customers into Iowa and Ottumwa, adding valuable products and services to the downtown district."
For more information about Main Street Ottumwa, visit mainstreetottumwa.com. For more information about Heron Kross, visit heronkross.com.
For more information about the Main Street Iowa Open 4 Business program, contact Robin Bostrom of Main Street Iowa at 515-348-6176 or robin.bostrom@iowaeda.com.
