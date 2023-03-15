OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominations for the 2023 Excellence in Preservation Awards.
The Excellence in Preservation Awards will honor the best examples of historic rehabilitation, special preservation projects and local advocates advancing the cause of historic preservation in Ottumwa. This is the first year for the event.
“These awards are an opportunity to recognize some of the outstanding efforts to preserve historic places in Ottumwa,” commission chair Dennis Willhoit said in a press release. “It’s about showing appreciation, building a community of preservation advocates and setting the example for excellence.”
Award categories include Preservation Advocate, Excellence in Residential Rehabilitation, Excellence in Commercial Rehabilitation, Outstanding Preservation Special Project and more. Projects must have been completed in the last five years to be eligible for an award. Self-nominations will be accepted in most categories.
Nominations are due April 5 at 4:30 p.m. The awards program rules, categories and nomination form are available at ottumwa.us/preservation. Awards will be presented at a ceremony during Historic Preservation Month in May.
