DES MOINES — History came to life when Iowans competed in the Heritage Exhibits contest. Items were judged prior to the start of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Limited to genuine artifacts that are at least 50 years old, entries in the Heritage Exhibits division are evaluated on their authenticity and condition. The historical exhibits included animal equipment, china, clear glass, colored or opaque glass, dry goods, furnishings, jewelry, large items collections, metals, paper, pottery, primitives, small item collections, small glass item collections, special and toys.
Dan Hutchings of Bloomfield earned second and third place in Metals, Other Materials, Advertising Sign; third place in Small Item Collections, Small Holiday Decoration; and first place in Small Item Collections, worthy item not listed.
D.C. Diesel, also of Bloomfield, won third place in China, Plate, Animals or Birds; second place in Pottery, Van Briggle or Hull; and second place in Small Item Collections, worthy item not listed.
Rylee Wilz of Eddyville placed second for Small Item Collections, U.S. War Collectibles.
