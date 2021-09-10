OTTUMWA — As many as 250 customers will be receiving free meals at South Hy-Vee Tuesday evening.
The grocery store announced Friday that a contactless drive-thru event is set for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in the store’s parking lot for the first 250 customers. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a choice of three take-and-bake entrees: lasagna, beef enchiladas or Asian vegetable lo mein.
The event is being held in support of September’s National Family Meals Month and as recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month and other cultures by distributing meal options from various heritages.
Meals will be safely located into customers’ vehicles using a contactless method in an effort to enforce social distancing. All event volunteers will be practicing safety measures.