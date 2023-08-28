OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has announced its list of summer graduates for the 2023 summer term.
Those who made the list received either an associate degree, Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, diploma or certificate.
The list of area graduates is as follows:
Albia — Carlie Ford, Sarah Matt, Tesse Orsini, Grace Roberts, Maddison Saner, Taylor Luce, Marrisa Terrell. Batavia — Justin Peters. Birmingham — Kayleigh Jones. Blakesburg — Peyton Deevers, Elisabeth glosser. Bloomfield — Jenna Marlow, Taylor Thordarson. Centerville — Jed Ford, Connager Logsdon, Emily Moorman, Jessica Kimm, Owen Williams. Cincinnati — Brooklyn Cossolotto. Douds — Adam Kerr. Drakesville — Audrey Wiegan. Eldon — Allison Sloan, Alexia Madeline McClure. Exline — Allison Casteel. Fairfield — Tiffany Hovorka, Mikael Anderson. Farmington — Heather Cline, Hannah Hudson, Taija Hewett. Floris — Bailee Peterson. Lovilia — Gabriel Helmon. Moravia — Callie Benjamine. Moulton — Riley Harris. Ottumwa — Cinimin Alsworth, Grace Argueta, Sophie Baccam, Yolanda Barnes, Heidi Palm, Sheila Castaneda, Alicia Chacon, Kiya Chapin, Ashley De Paz, Tabitha Gooden, Ryan Hagist, Stephen Heckart, Emeli Franco, Joyce Hidalgo, Markee Jackson, Kolton Jones, Blake Leu, Mariana Duran, Jacob Mamlock, Heidi Merrill, Kristi Moeller, Meggan Nunley, Nalleli Tellez, Kaylee Odendahl, Emmajean Owings, Cole Payne, Efrain Reyes, Breeanna Robertson, Chloe Schneckloth, Bailey Skarbek, Jeremy Tahtinen, Mathew Warner, Cody Whennen, Blair Wright, Saul Torres, Emily Grooms, Eloise Kjer, Diana Dominguez, Emanuelle Trott, Jorge Lopez Rodriguez, Kyla Fear, Brandon Bossler, Kelsey Shoop, Robert Colyer, Neal Kyle. Pulaski — Garl Norman. Stockport — Anna Beebe, Kayla Harkless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.