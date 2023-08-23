OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College recently announced its summer honor roll students for the 2023 term. To be on the honor roll, an IHCC student must be enrolled full-time and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The local honor roll students, out of 127 total, is as follows:
Agency — Jake McDowell. Albia — Sarah Matt, Avery Halstead, Carlie Ford, Casen Baker. Batavia — Justin Peters. Birmingham — Kayleigh Jones. Blakesburg — Kaylie Lyon, Peyton Deevers. Bloomfield — Kaylea Hopkins, Jeffrey Birkner. Centerville — Maurice Carter, Alesia McDaniels, Andrea Rottman, Connager Logsdon, Jessica Kimm. Douds — Randall Wells, Devin Johnson. Drakesville — Audrey Wiegand. Eddyville — Mark Doroteo. Exline — Allison Casteel. Fairfield — Erin Eddy, Aidan Tabili, Anthony Roe, Adam Ziv, Kathleen Pepin. Farmington — Heather Cline. Floris — Sierra Bales, Melanie Rush, Bailee Peterson. Lovilia — Sarah Gatewood. Moravia — Ashtyn Ellison. Moulton — Riley Miller, Dakota Breeding. Mystic — Adam Koll, Alanis Emmart. Ottumwa — Brian Gonzalez, Dakota Garrison, Bailey Skarbek, Quintin Hull, Danay Garcia, Mariah Van Syoc, Stephanie Meyers, Grace Argueta, Diana Dominguez, Jessie Olson, Jacob Stringari, Jose Molina, Robert Colyer, Ryne Pickrell, Heidi Butler, Nalleli Nava Tellez, Trevor Harp, Tabitha Gooden, Kristi Moeller, Blair Wright, Roberto Ponce, Patrick Mto, Efrain Reyes Jr., Katherine Batterson, Hannah Lisk, Emma Ashlock, Kolton Jones, Kiya Chapin.
