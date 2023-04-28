OTTUMWA — The Iowa Heartland History Connection has been approved as Commemorative Partners with the U.S. Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration, which will allow the museum to host events, educational opportunities, and exhibits to honor Vietnam War veterans through Veteran’s Day 2025.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the museum, IHHC will have the opening of its Vietnam War museum exhibit, as well as a Living History Exhibit on the lawn. It will include reenactors in uniform and a typical Vietnam camp setup that will help to tell the story of the war. The exhibit is designed to be an immersive and educational experience that gives visitors a deeper understanding of this important moment in history.
The IHHC partnered with Indian Hills Community College history intern Aidan McMahon to design and install the exhibit.
If community members are a Vietnam War veteran or they know one, the museum will be presenting commemorative lapel pins to each veteran to thank them for their service. The museum will also have brochures available about the Vietnam War Commemoration program and some bumper stickers and pins to show your support for our veterans.
