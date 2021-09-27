ELDON — Finding inspiration from fall barn tours, six area depots are offering the inaugural Southeast Iowa Depot Tour this weekend.
The six depots, each belonging to historical organizations, municipalities and individuals, will be open to visitor Saturday and Sunday. The depots were originally Burlington Route or Rock Island and are new Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (CRI&P) or Chicago, Burlington & Quincy (CB&Q).
Pilot Grove, CB&Q, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dover Museum, 213 W. Main St., New London. The Eldon Depot Museum & Rocket Room Model Railroad (CRI&P) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at 405 KD Ave. in Eldon. Douds Depot (CRI&P), located at 14168 Walnut St., Douds; Milton (CB&Q) North Main Street, Milton; Peavine Line Museum (CB&Q) with souvenirs, baked goods and refreshments for sale, 104 N. Main St., Stockport; and Yarmouth (CB&Q) at Old Threshers, 405 E. Thresher Road, Mount Pleasant, are set to be open from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, Winfield (CB&Q) at 309 E. Pearl St. in Winfield and the Donnellson (CB&Q) depots are included on the tour, but due to structural issues, they will not be open. However, participants are allowed to walk the grounds of the buildings.