OTTUMWA — Celebrate the diversity of Ottumwa with the Viva Ottumwa International Festival.
A day of music, dance, food, drink and activities for all ages will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park. There will also be dance troops, food, and shopping vendors from across Iowa and the Midwest. The main stage will be set up for professional musical groups and dance troupes representing cultures from Latin American, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Philippines.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/521471745953087.