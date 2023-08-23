The Fairfield Art Association has announced the opening of a new exhibit featuring the art of "Iowa Art Quilters & Fiber Artists.” The colorful display will open from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 1 in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
This is also the final night to bid on a downtown art installation piece from "If the Shoe Fits" and vote for your favorite one — both taking place in the Main Gallery.
There are 10 artists from across the state, with 30 different quilt and fiber entries. Many are available for purchase. Artists include Barb Stewart, Jean Taft, Sue Kluber, Carol Trumbull, Rebecca Loew, Barbara Riggs, Kathryn Roe, Karin Grimes, Susan McIntyre and Wendy Read.
"The Iowa Art Quilters began meeting in 2005 in Grinnell, Iowa, to encourage and support one another in making art quilts, or art made of fabric,” according to Fairfield fiber member Wendy Read.
By 2021, many members of the group had expanded their use of fibers to include art that could no longer be categorized as an art quilt, and their name was expanded to include all fiber artists.
The simple definition of “a quilt that you hang on a wall” no longer addresses the complexities of some of the art quilts, or their artistic originality, which is lacking in the beautiful traditional quilts that have kept us warm for many generations. Members currently include artists that work with felted wool, as well as fiber sculptures.
The group includes approximately 20 members from around the state, and includes professional artists, as well as amateurs just learning and exploring the many techniques and tools available to make great art.
Monthly meetings include time to teach, learn and play with new materials and techniques. The group is open to anyone interested in fiber arts, from beginners to advanced; all are welcome. Their emphasis is to learn from one another with a spirit of helpfulness, as we share techniques and discoveries.
Contact the group by email at iowaartquilters@gmail.com.
