PACKWOOD — Pekin has been named a 2021-22 Ready for School community by Iowa PBS.
With a focus on early-childhood education, educational specialists will work with educators, parents, child care providers and local partners in several Iowa communities to implement STEM and literacy-based activities for children ages 2-5.
As part of its ninth year of Ready for School, Iowa PBS will provide access to high-quality educational media resources including online games, instructional materials and educational activities that help children increase their school readiness and success with a focus on giving all children equal opportunity to succeed.
Ready for School has been implemented in more than 150 Iowa communities, with Pekin among the 17 added this year.