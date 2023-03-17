OTTUMWA — IowaWorks, representing the south central Iowa workforce area, will be holding a women's leadership panel discussion March 29 at C1st Credit Union headquarters on Hutchinson Avenue.
The panel will feature three local women — Noel Gorden, Amber Pargmann and Linda Rouse — who will discuss their pathways to their current roles and journeys to successful careers.
Gorden is the executive dean at Indian Hills Community College's Centerville campus; Pargmann is the distinctive product quality manager for hay and forage at John Deere; and Rouse is the division administrator for Iowa Workforce Development.
The discussion will take place from 9-10 a.m. To register, complete the form at tinyurl.com/ecileaderpanel. For more information, contact Sandra Trejo-Wirfs at sandra.wirfs@iwd.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.