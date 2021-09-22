FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Conservation Board is hosting two upcoming programs.
A program on timber management is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Shelter 1 in Jefferson County Park. Cassidy Robinson, district forester with the Department of Natural Resources, will be leading the program and also cover timber stand improvement, invasive species and the diversity of forests. Participants should be prepared for a short, off-trail hike.
Then, an 9 a.m. Oct. 1, the board is hosting a tour of the Eddyville Sand Dunes. The area consists of a patchwork of wind-blown sand, associated wetlands and woodlands that are home to some of Iowa’s rarest plants and animals. Participants will meet at the Nature Center at 9 a.m. to caravan to the sand dunes, where Mahaska County Conservation Naturalist Laura DeCook will give a tour of the area. Pre-registration is required and can be made by emailing Brittney Tiller at Naturalist@JeffersonCountyConservation.com.