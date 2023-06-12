PELLA — Pella Regional Health Center has welcomed Jo Beth Lawless, family nurse practitioner, to the medical staff. Jo Lawless will be seeing patients at the Pella Regional Walk-In Clinic in Ottumwa.
Lawless has more than 30 years of experience in leadership, nursing and EMS. She completed her Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa in 2021. She completed her bachelor’s in nursing at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and her registered nursing degree at Mercy School of Health Sciences in Des Moines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.