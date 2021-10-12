OTTUMWA — Johnson Avenue is closed at Albia Road and south.
The closure is to allow for pavement removal and replacement and storm sewer replacement. Work began Tuesday and is expected to take six weeks to complete.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 5:25 pm