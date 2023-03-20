BLOOMFIELD — Lori King & Junction 63 will headline the 21st annual Bluegrass Show scheduled for Saturday at the Iowa Theatre in Bloomfield.
Junction 63 is a multi-award-winning band featuring husband and wife Joe and Lori King of Drakesville. Also appearing will be the Bluegrass Blondies from Ottumwa. The night will include the talents of the JLK Music students.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. start time. Tickets are available now online at junction63.com, JLK Music, located at 203 E. Franklin St. in Bloomfield, or at the door. Show prices are $20 for adults, $5 for youth 13-16, and free for 12 and under.
In addition, concert attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Davis County Food Pantry. You may call Lori King at 641-799-1442 for more information.
In the event of inclement weather, patrons are encouraged to call ahead at 641-799-1442, or the theater at 641-664-9588.
For more information, email Lori King at iowabluegrassmusic@gmail.com or go online at junction63.com.
