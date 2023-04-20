OTTUMWA — Main Street Ottumwa’s popular “Ladies Night Out” returns April 28, and will run from 2-8 p.m. with a trolley running from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Complimentary tote bags can be picked up outside Coal Palace Café, The Antler Guys Mercantile Co. and the Main Street Ottumwa office.
Event passports are $2 and may be purchased at all bag locations. Fill your passport by visiting participating businesses. Additional chances to win can be earned with any purchase at a passport business or by setting up an appointment for a future service at participating businesses.
The grand prize is a $500 gift card to Cerro Grande. Prize drawings will be held on Facebook Live on Saturday at 1 p.m. Many participating businesses will also offer in-store samples, specials and door prizes as well.
The event is sponsored by South Ottumwa Savings Bank.
For more information contact Main Street Ottumwa at (641) 226-1353 or email director@mainstreetottumwa.com.
