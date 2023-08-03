OTTUMWA — In preparation for the Lake Road rehabilitation project, the City of Ottumwa will start by replacing three culverts that carry storm water under Lake Road.
During construction, Lake Road will be shut down to through traffic. There will be a detour route set up to guide residents around the construction zone. During construction, only one culvert will be removed at any given time, allowing residents to have access to their homes at all times from one direction or the other. The contractor must fully complete the restoration at each location before moving to the next.
The contractor is planning to start work Monday. If weather permits, the contractor will have the project completed by Sept. 1.
During construction, trash and recycling pickup will continue as usual, but bulky item pickup will be suspended. Mail delivery will continue as usual, but delivery times may vary depending on the courier’s route modification.
