OTTUMWA — May 13 marks the arrival of Lemonade Day, an annual event hosted by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, or GOPIP. This year, 20 lemonade stands will be set up throughout Ottumwa and Agency, featuring 30 young entrepreneurs in grades 3-5.
The event is a chance for the community to come together and support these young business owners in their efforts. The stands will be open for business from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and everyone is encouraged to visit and show their support.
"Lemonade Day does find the entrepreneurs of our community, that is true. Equally true, is that an activity like this develops entrepreneurs we didn't have before. It is exciting to watch these young students develop such advanced skills and see ‘the light go on,’” says Lemon Head Paul Katsion.
Lemonade Day is an excellent opportunity for children to learn about business and entrepreneurship, and GOPIP is thrilled to see so many young people taking part.
To view the map of lemonade stands, visit lemonadeday.org/ottumwa.
