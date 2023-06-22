The Ottumwa Public Library is excited to announce the availability of outdoor games to be checked out by library patrons.
These games were provided to the library thanks to the grant writing efforts of a group of students at the Gateway High School this spring. The Be the Light Walk issued grants to groups in the community for projects and the students at Gateway were awarded a grant to pay for 15 games for check out.
“The notion that the Gateway students thought to apply for these monies and contribute the games to the library is just so heart warming,” library director Sonja Ferrell said. “Not only are they providing a valuable resource to the community, but they learned so many skills along the way such as grant writing, marketing and partnering with groups.”
There are 15 games such as a life size Connect Four, a corn hole set, disc cones, a portable goal, and many other outdoor games designed for all ages.
The games will be stored and on display in the children’s library. If not on the display the library staff will be happy to get them from the storage area. A link to all of the available items in the library’s Library of Things is: https://ottumwapubliclibrary.org/library-of-things/
For more information, contact the library (641) 682-7563.
