OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library will be hosting two writing classes for adults on April 29. Indian Hills Community College instructor Patti Jones will be leading the classes.
At 10 a.m. there will be a class focused on writing family histories, and at 1 p.m. the class will focus on more creative forms of writing. Each class will run around two hours with a break included.
“We are happy to offer a wide variety of program opportunities at the library and are grateful to people like Patti who are willing to volunteer their time to lead them,” library director Sonja Ferrell said. “Writing is a wonderful outlet for stress and relaxing hobby for our community members.”
There is no registration required. For more information, contact the library at 641-682-7563 with questions.
