OTTUMWA — O B Nelson Unit #3 – American Legion Auxiliary will distribute red poppies to honor veterans for their military service during the week of May 22-29.
The auxiliary will be at various local establishments in Ottumwa to distribute poppies for a free-will donation. All funds collected will benefit veterans in their time of need. Poppies are never sold, but are distributed to honor all veterans and the men and women currently serving or who have served in military service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.