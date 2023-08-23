DES MOINES — Babies from around Iowa competed in the Decorated Diaper Contest and Diaper Derby held on Friday, Aug. 18 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Competitors went head to head in Diaper Derby and Decorated Diaper themes including Group Theme Diaper, Most Creative Diaper and Iowa State Fair Themed Diaper.
Magnolia Mendick (17 months) of Moulton won second place in the Group Theme Diaper division. Jameson Wilz of Eddyville took home first in the Most Creative Diaper division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.