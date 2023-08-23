DES MOINES — Local campers Light the Night at the 2023 Iowa State Fair Contest. Jeri Bowen of Davis County won Reserve Champion Overall, winning eleven admission tickets to the 2024 Fair. Jeri Bowen of Davis County also won Most Number of Lights Used. Dorothy Smith of Davis County won Most Original Entry.
Local campers Light the Night at ISF
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Centerville teacher forced to resign for sending inappropriate texts, Snapchats to student
- One dead following collision on west side
- IHCC to close early childhood center
- Bulldog Profile: Aaron Guest
- Prep football: Hopeful Bulldogs prepare to kick off season
- They studied, then served
- A century of memories
- Prep volleyball: Area teams prepare for new season
- I was surprised when some of my student loans were canceled. Yours might be, too
- Sen. Dickey countersues daughter for defamation claim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.