DES MOINES — Local exhibitors earned wards in the Salers Cattle Show at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Clara Brink of Fremont received Reserve Grand Champion Female. She also received Champion Junior Female; second for Heifer — Jan. 1-31, 2023; first place for Heifer — Feb. 1-28, 2022; and third place for Pair of Heifers.
White Oak Salers of Fremont showed the Champion Iowa Female. They also earned second place for Optimizer Female Division, 2023; first place for Heifer — on or after March 1, 2023; first place for Heifer — Feb. 1-28, 2023; fifth place for Pair of Heifers; and Reserve Heifer Calf.
Hannah Brink of Fremont won Champion Heifer Calf and first place for Heifer — Jan. 1-31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.