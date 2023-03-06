DES MOINES — A quartet of Ottumwa firefighters were honored with the 2022 Sullivan Brothers' Awards of Valor for lifesaving acts as those awards were handed out during a ceremony at the state capitol Friday.
Ottumwa fire captain Rich Damm, and firefighters Gary Doud, Andrew Ewing and Will Munley were honored with an award for peace officers and firefighters "who, while serving in an official capacity, distinguished themselves by the performance of a heroic act in excess of normal demands ... where the person was fully aware of the threat to his or her personal safety."
To be eligible for the honor, four criteria had to be met:
— The situation was extremely hazardous.
— A strong possibility existed at the time the officer/firefighter acted that could have resulted in serious injury or death.
— The act was not foolhardy.
— The officer/firefighter did not use poor judgment, thus creating the necessity for heroic acts.
The award is named after five brothers who served on the USS Juneau during the Guadalcanal naval battle in the fall of 1942. All of them died in a tragic attack when two Japanese torpedoes struck their ship. The award was established in 1977.
