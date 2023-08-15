DES MOINES — Local FFA horse competitors earned awards at the FFA Horse Show judged Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the 2023 Iowa State Fair and Thursday, Aug. 10, the first day of the Fair.
Dally Orman with Agri-Power FFA in Eddyville won Champion Barrel Racing, Reserve Draft Breeds, Reserved Champion Draft Showmanship, Reserved Champion Draft Horse Single Pleasure Driving and Champion Heavy Hitch Draft Team.
Lydia Judy, also of Agri-Power FFA, won Champion Junior Western Pleasure (2- and 3-year old). Nicole Davis took home Champion Other Light Breeds. Agri-Power FFA placed third overall in the Equestrian Team Award.
