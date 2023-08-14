DES MOINES — Photographers from Maine to central Iowa submitted their best photographs to the 83rd Annual Photography Salon prior to the beginning of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
"Sunrise, Sunset" was the 2023 Photography Theme Class. Photographers were given the guidelines to create images that show the best moments from sunrise to sunset. Over 2,500 photos were entered, and 801 photos were accepted into the Photography Salon. The photography entries will be on display on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center each day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local photographers won awards in the following categories:
— Joshua Ward, Ottumwa: Adult Division, Black and White, People, honorable mention.
— Maxwell Thomason, Ottumwa: Adult Division, Color, Things and Still Life, third place.
— Alex Hynick, Eddyville: Adult Division, Color, Iowa Places and Landscapes, honorable mention.
