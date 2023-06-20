The following local college students graduated from Buena Vista University at the end of the spring 2023 semester:
Albia — Jenny Little, Tabatha Bricker, Joshua Simms, Eleanor Spurgin. Bloomfield — Chelsea Van Horn. Centerville — Misty Matherly. Farmington — Carson Halbrook. Ottumwa — Stacie Lathan, Amy Spurgeon, Melissa Daniels, Allyson Sutton, Mia Calcaterra, Elizabeth Ridge, Taylor Murphy, Hunter Heinle, Lauren McIntyre, Brittaney Baker, Nathan Miller. Packwood — Jade Harper.
