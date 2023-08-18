DES MOINES — Bakers from across the state put their cakes to the test in the Cake Takes the Gold(ie's) competition judged Thursday, Aug. 10 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Nanette Everly of Batavia won first place for her cake in the One Layer Cakes and Cupcakes – Angel Food division. Shari Bral of Ottumwa took home first place for her cake in the One Layer Cakes and Cupcakes – Pound (unfrosted) division.
Entries were judged on texture, appearance and flavor.
