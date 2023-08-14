DES MOINES — Local woodworkers were awarded top honors in the Wood Projects competition judged prior to the beginning of the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Woodworkers received awards in the following categories:
David Rabe, Ottumwa — Woodturning, Box, second place; Hollow Vessel, third place; Segmented Turned Item, first place; Embellished Turned Item, first and second place; Best of Show, Woodturning; Woodworking, Functional Item, second place.
Jack Rolison, Ottumwa — Woodturning, Bowl, third place; Hollow Vessel, first place; Stylized, first place; Best of Show, Woodturning, third place.
