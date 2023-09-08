DES MOINES — Local exhibitors entered their biggest vegetable and fruit crops in the jumbo tomato, jumbo vegetable and jumbo apple exhibits, judged at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Paul Harrington of Blakesburg won second place for Jumbo Tomato, second place for Cabbage, second place for Kohlrabi, first place for Muskmelon, first place for Peppers, first place for Pumpkin (squash type), second place for Pumpkin (woody stem), second place for Squash, first place for Watermelon and first place for Zucchini.
Erin Harrington of Blakesburg took home third place for Cabbage, first place for Longest Gourd, third place for Kohlrabi, second place for Muskmelon, first place for Squash and third place for Watermelon.
