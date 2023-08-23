DES MOINES — Participants from around the state competed in the Horseshoe Pitching Doubles Pro-Am Tournament and Open Singles held Friday, Aug. 18 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The fair hosts both Championship and Open Class competitions every fair day. Division winners are crowned daily. All Horseshoe Pitching competitions take place on the clay courts just east of Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall.
Josh Sinnott of Bloomfield and Tom Cranston of Keswick took home second place in Class A, while Doug Osing of Blakesburg won ninth in Open Singles, Class B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.